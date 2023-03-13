(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc and its largest shareholder Amazon.com Inc are in talks to end the exclusivity part of their electric van deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
