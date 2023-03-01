(Reuters) – Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts’ estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-As Tesla prepares a Mexico plant, a look at auto plants in Mexico - February 28, 2023
- Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating - February 28, 2023
- Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years - February 28, 2023