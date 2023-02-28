(Reuters) – Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts’ estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Chile’s Falabella posts Q4 net loss as key sectors see revenue drop - February 28, 2023
- Australia has not received advice to ban TikTok from govt devices -Treasurer - February 28, 2023
- Rivian’s 2023 outlook disappoints, recalls over 12,700 cars; shares fall 8 pct - February 28, 2023