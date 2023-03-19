ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakhstan votes in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday widely expected to cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s grip on power and complete the reshuffle of the ruling elite which began after he fully assumed leadership last year.
