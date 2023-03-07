TASHKENT (Reuters) – Russia and six nations bordering Afghanistan have set up a club to discuss ways to achieve long-term peace in the war-torn nation, with diplomats at the inaugural meeting on Tuesday calling for a freeze on Afghan central bank assets to be lifted.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Poland says it will send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week - March 7, 2023
- Dollar rises ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks commodities - March 7, 2023
- Volatile Week Ahead As Risk Events Eyed - March 7, 2023