By Elizabeth Piper SAN DIEGO (Reuters) -Britain cast China as representing an “epoch-defining challenge” to the world order, in an update to its foreign policy framework published on Monday which declared that the UK’s security hinged on the outcome of the Ukraine war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- British navy warship escorts Russian frigate in waters close to UK - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Jumps to $24,000 As Stablecoin Fears Ease - March 13, 2023
- First Republic leads losses among U.S. regional banks on contagion fears - March 13, 2023