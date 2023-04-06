By Alexander Marrow MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, was fined by a Russian court on Thursday for failing to delete content considered extremist as Moscow pursues a drive to crack down on independent sources of information.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus sentences ex-presidential candidate to 18 months in prison - April 6, 2023
- World Court says it can rule on Guyana-Venezuela border dispute - April 6, 2023
- Brazil’s Haddad sees positive signs from cenbank on fiscal efforts - April 6, 2023