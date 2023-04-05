MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Wednesday demanded that Ukraine free a top Orthodox cleric placed under house arrest by a Kyiv court this month in connection with allegations he had glorified Russia’s invasion and stoked religious divisions.
