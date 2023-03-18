MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has notified all parties to the Black Sea grain deal that the agreement has been extended for 60 days and reiterated it would not consider another extension until its concerns have been addressed, Moscow said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia extends grain deal for 60 days, wants to see progress on concerns - March 18, 2023
- PM Modi: India’s econmic, banking systems are strong - March 18, 2023
- Explainer-What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin? - March 18, 2023