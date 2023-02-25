WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, adding that the company would tap alternative sources to plug the gap.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Athletics-Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record with 6.22m - February 25, 2023
- Thousands protest in Portugal over cost-of-living crisis - February 25, 2023
- Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold - February 25, 2023