(Reuters) – Russia has introduced personal sanctions against 144 government officials, journalists, lawmakers and other public figures from the three Baltic states who are deemed “most hostile” to Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia imposes sanctions on 144 citizens of Baltic states - March 9, 2023
- Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern - March 9, 2023
- Banks tumble as SVB ignites broader fears about the sector - March 9, 2023