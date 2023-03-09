By Olena Harmash KYIV (Reuters) – Intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Europe last September, but there was no evidence of Kyiv government involvement, the New York Times reported.
