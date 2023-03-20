MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday that it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders - March 20, 2023
- Russia opens criminal case against ICC judges, prosecutor over Putin arrest warrant - March 20, 2023
- TSX set to commence week slightly higher - March 20, 2023