(Reuters) – Russia will soon draft men into the army by sending them electronic call-up papers via an online portal in addition to traditional letters, according to draft legislation due to be debated on Tuesday that aims to facilitate mobilisation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan labour confederation Rengo seeks wage hikes beyond 2023 - April 11, 2023
- Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises - April 11, 2023