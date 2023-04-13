MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday said there would be no extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18 unless the West removed a series of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Threaten $2 - April 13, 2023
- Brazil’s Haddad says central bank has a window of opportunity to lower rates - April 13, 2023
- ECB’s next rate hike could be 25 or 50 bps – Vasle - April 13, 2023