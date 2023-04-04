(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would be forced to take “counter-measures” to Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the move raised the prospect of the conflict in Ukraine escalating further.
