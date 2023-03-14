MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday it had agreed out of “goodwill” to extend the Black Sea deal that facilitates Ukraine’s grain exports, but a key part of the agreement was still not being implemented to Moscow’s satisfaction.
