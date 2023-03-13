GENEVA (Reuters) – Negotiations began on Monday between U.N. officials and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin aimed at discussing an extension to a deal allowing the export of grains from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Russia’s diplomatic mission in Geneva said.
