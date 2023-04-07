MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s federal budget deficit came in at 2.4 trillion roubles ($28.93 billion) in the first quarter of the year as Moscow spent heavily and energy revenues fell, the finance ministry said on Friday.
