MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Monday it would not agree in May to the renewal of a deal allowing for the export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports unless issues around the Swift financial messaging system are resolved and other restrictions are lifted.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine - March 20, 2023
- Russia ties further extension of grain deal to lifting of restrictions - March 20, 2023
- Factbox-China’s energy investments in Russia - March 20, 2023