(Reuters) – Russia plans to form a division of special-purpose submarines that will carry Poseidon nuclear-capable torpedoes as part of the country’s Pacific Fleet by the end of 2024 or first half of 2025, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon - April 3, 2023
- U.S. Justice Department settles with Activision over esports salary limits - April 3, 2023
- Italy’s ChatGPT ban attracts EU privacy regulators - April 3, 2023