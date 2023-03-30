MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would continue to notify the United States of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, the Interfax news agency
