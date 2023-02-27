By Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk KYIV (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine dragged into its second year on Friday, with no end in sight to a conflict launched by Russia that has killed tens of thousands of people, flattened cities and towns, forced millions to
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Northern Ireland’s DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts - February 27, 2023
- Russia tries to close ring around Bakhmut as thawing ground turns to mud - February 27, 2023
- Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as opposition parties reject vote - February 27, 2023