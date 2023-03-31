MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Friday that if the United States threatened Moscow over its arrest of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, it would reap a “whirlwind”, the state-owned news agency RIA reported.
