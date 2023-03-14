By Mike Collett-White NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s future hinges on the outcome of fighting with Russia in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, with both sides describing relentless battles as Moscow intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small eastern city.
