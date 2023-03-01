NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Russia-Ukraine conflict will form an important part of discussions at a G20 foreign ministers meeting, but host India is confident that economic challenges created by the war will get equal attention, India’s foreign secretary said on Wednesday.
