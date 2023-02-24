(Reuters) – Russia told the West on Friday that it would view as an attack on itself any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region, one day after Moscow accused Ukraine of deploying troops near the region’s border.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Google’s news-blocking test in Canada a ‘terrible mistake’, says PM Trudeau - February 24, 2023
- U.S. orders hearing for Standard General bid for Tegna - February 24, 2023
- Morgan Stanley says cooperating with regulators on block-trading probe - February 24, 2023