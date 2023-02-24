(Reuters) – Russia told the West on Friday that it would view as an attack on itself any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region, one day after Moscow accused Ukraine of deploying troops near the region’s border.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Rally Against the Japanese Currency - February 24, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Threatened - February 24, 2023
- State Department issues hundreds of sanctions against Russians - February 24, 2023