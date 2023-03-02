GENEVA (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday Russia would not be the first to test a nuclear device, following Moscow’s suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.
