BERLIN (Reuters) – Lower revenues from oil and gas exports will significantly widen Russia’s budget shortfall this year, according to an analysis from the European ratings agency Scope obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Struggling Ahead of Key US Economic Reports - February 24, 2023
- Russian 2023 budget deficit to widen as price caps take effect – Scope - February 24, 2023
- U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt – sources - February 24, 2023