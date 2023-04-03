By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, is likely to brief an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council this week, according to a note seen by Reuters on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FDIC announces sale process of former Signature Bank loan portfolio - April 3, 2023
- Former fighter pilot to be first Canadian to fly to the moon - April 3, 2023
- Russian charged with war crimes may brief U.N. Security Council - April 3, 2023