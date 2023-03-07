By Andrew Osborn LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian opposition activist who used social media to condemn Moscow’s war in Ukraine received an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence on Tuesday after a Moscow court found him guilty of spreading false information about the army.
