By Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow (Reuters) – A Russian court has ruled against freezing Volkswagen’s assets in Russia, stating there were no grounds to suggest the carmaker would try to dodge financial obligations arising from two lawsuits brought by Russian carmaker GAZ.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian court rules against Volkswagen asset freeze - April 13, 2023
- Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions - April 13, 2023
- US weekly jobless claims increase; producer inflation subsides - April 13, 2023