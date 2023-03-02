(Reuters) – The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force on Thursday published a video showing his fighters in what he said was almost the centre of Bakhmut, the small Ukrainian city Wagner has been fighting to capture for months.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035 – report - March 2, 2023
- Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device – deputy FM - March 2, 2023
- U.S. home prices to fall 4.5% in 2023 despite higher rates: Reuters poll - March 2, 2023