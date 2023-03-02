(Reuters) – The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force on Thursday published a video showing his fighters in what he said was almost the centre of Bakhmut, the small Ukrainian city Wagner has been fighting to capture for months.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Ten-four, Treasury yields soar - March 2, 2023
- New Greek transport minister takes over, promises train crash answers - March 2, 2023
- Murdaugh’s lawyers to deliver closing arguments in South Carolina murder trial - March 2, 2023