MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday it was too early to talk of a possible prisoner swap involving detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich who has been held on suspicion of spying, the state RIA news agency reported.
