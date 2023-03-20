(Reuters) – Russian military investigators launched a criminal case on Monday against Major General Vadim Dragomiretsky, deputy commander of the central district of Russia’s National Guard, after he was accused of receiving large sums in bribes, a senior lawmaker said.
