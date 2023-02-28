By Leonardo Benassatto DONETSK PROVINCE, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russian forces kept up their offensive in eastern Ukraine as they pressed to encircle the small mining city of Bakhmut, the scene of the toughest fighting in battlefields saturated by rain and an early spring thaw.
