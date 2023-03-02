MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s lower house of parliament on Thursday gave its initial backing to a law that would bring in longer prison sentences for anyone deemed to have discredited the Russian army and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force.
