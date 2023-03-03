(Reuters) – A Russian submarine in the Sea of Japan has hit a land target over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away with a Kalibr cruise missile in a drill, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday, the same type of missile Moscow uses in the Ukraine conflict.
