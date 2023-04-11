By Elena Fabrichnaya MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russians’ foreign currency holdings at foreign banks exceeded those held at domestic ones last year, the central bank said on Tuesday, in a shift driven by Western sanctions, commissions on FX accounts and Moscow’s efforts to reduce dollar assets.
