BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia is clearly developing into a war economy, with spending on defence increasing while state revenues shrink, the German Economic Institute IW said in a report on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gunmen kill at least 12 civilians in central Mali village - February 24, 2023
- Russia’s defence spending to climb as revenues shrink – German IW Institute - February 24, 2023
- Prosecutors to grill S. Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh in double murder trial - February 24, 2023