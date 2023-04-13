MOSCOW (Reuters) – Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, as he has lost 8 kg in weight in just over two weeks, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.
