By Mark Trevelyan and Andrew Osborn LONDON (Reuters) – Kremlin critics were cheered this week when a Western documentary about jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny won an Oscar, but his political movement is in turmoil and some Ukrainian politicians say the award is undeserved.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Oscar-winning opposition mired in conflict - March 15, 2023
- Kellogg snack business to be named ‘Kellanova’ after cereal unit spin-off - March 15, 2023
- Analysis-Sweden faces recession as housing market troubles take toll on economy - March 15, 2023