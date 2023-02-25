(Reuters) – Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said forces of his Wagner group had captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Rugby-Farrell bemoans Irish finishing in tough Six Nations win over Italy - February 25, 2023
- Warren Buffett, in annual letter, stays upbeat and preaches patience - February 25, 2023
- Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner fighters capture Ukrainian village near Bakhmut - February 25, 2023