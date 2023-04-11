(Reuters) – The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video posted on Tuesday that his forces now control more than 80% of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sudan fatwa call worries UN as Bashir loyalists up activity - April 11, 2023
- Russia’s Wagner mercenaries control over 80% of Bakhmut, leader says - April 11, 2023
- US Education Secretary Cardona discusses transgender athletes, debt, history lessons - April 11, 2023