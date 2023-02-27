(Reuters) – The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said units of the Wagner contract militia were advancing in the town of Bakhmut, with fighting taking place in previously Ukrainian-held neighbourhoods.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- North Korea’s Kim calls for agriculture reform amid food shortage woes - February 27, 2023
- Factbox-Results so far in Nigeria’s presidential election - February 27, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Battle around Bakhmut goes on in the mud - February 27, 2023