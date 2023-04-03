(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country’s economy as it battles Russia’s 13-month-old invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: China Caixin PMI Sends HSI South - April 2, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Fighting ‘particularly hot’ in Bakhmut - April 2, 2023
- Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike - April 2, 2023