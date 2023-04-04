(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country’s economy as it battles Russia’s 13-month-old invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BoE might need to cut rates sooner than thought, Tenreyro says - April 4, 2023
- Credit Suisse chairman: ‘truly sorry’ as fury grows - April 4, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Fighting rages in Bakhmut, Finland joins NATO - April 4, 2023