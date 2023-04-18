(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country’s economy as it battles Russia’s 13-month-old invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nissan unveils new EV designed for Chinese market - April 17, 2023
- Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: G7 ministers condemn Russian nuclear talk - April 17, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Return to $1.24 in the Hands of Wage Growth - April 17, 2023